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Guardiola rule scrapped! Enzo Maresca to handpick new Man City captain as Phil Foden pushes for leadership role
End of the Guardiola voting era
For the better part of a decade, Manchester City’s leadership hierarchy was determined by the players themselves. Guardiola famously allowed the squad to vote for their captain, a democratic process that saw the likes of Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne lead the team.
The vacancy at the top of the leadership group comes after Silva completed a free transfer to Real Madrid earlier this summer. Last season, Guardiola had slightly tweaked his own rules by personally selecting a four-man group consisting of Silva, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, and Rodri. While Dias remains a frontrunner to take the armband permanently, the entire structure of the leadership group is currently under review.
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Foden and the homegrown leadership push
According to The Athletic, one of the primary objectives for Maresca is to ensure there is a strong English presence within the leadership core. This has opened the door for Phil Foden to step into a formal role, with the 26-year-old academy graduate now standing as one of the most senior figures at the club following a wave of departures.
Speaking on his desire to take more responsibility, Foden stated last week: 'Obviously I have been in the club for so long, I am one of the last remaining players to have been here for a long time. So I think I have to be this season, one of the leaders, one of the captains or in and around it for sure.'
Potential overhaul amid Rodri uncertainty
The leadership vacuum could widen further due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s future. The Spanish midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who recently had a £38 million bid plus add-ons rejected by the Etihad giants.
To address this potential void, Marc Guehi is another name being considered for an elevated role. Despite only joining the club in January from Crystal Palace, the centre-back arrived with significant leadership experience. Guehi served as the Eagles' captain for 18 months and has also worn the armband for the England national team.
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Building a new culture at the Etihad
Manchester City are stepping into a bold new era following the departure of Guardiola, who brought his illustrious decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium to an end. Under the Spanish manager, the club enjoyed unparalleled dominance, securing six Premier League titles and a historic UEFA Champions League trophy among an extensive array of silverware. Now, the club looks to build upon that monumental legacy while forging a fresh identity.
Maresca, who took charge of the team this summer, is determined to restore City to the top of English football after missing out on the Premier League title over the past two seasons. Coming off a successful stint that saw him guide Chelsea to Club World Cup glory in the summer of 2025, the Italian coach is eager to leave his own distinctive mark on the squad, with handpicking the next club captain serving as one of his first major strategic decisions.
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