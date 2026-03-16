Man City, Liverpool & Arsenal all 'closely monitoring' £70m Lewis Hall as Premier League giants consider summer move for Newcastle star

Despite the growing list of admirers, Newcastle’s hierarchy remains steadfast in their desire to keep the defender in the North East. Eddie Howe considers Hall a vital part of his long-term project and the report suggests that the club has excluded him from any potential transfer exit, even as they look to balance the books to meet financial regulations. The Magpies are reportedly prioritising the sale of fringe players to raise funds rather than sacrificing a player they view as a future pillar. To further ward off interest, Newcastle are preparing a new contract with a significant pay rise and long-term commitment for the former Chelsea man. A lucrative renewal would serve as a clear signal to suitors that negotiations are simply not on the table.