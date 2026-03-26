Roma forward Donyell Malen,currently on international duty with the Netherlands, spoke at a press conference ahead of the friendly against Norway and revealed some behind-the-scenes details regarding the transfer market: "My move to Roma? I spoke to Koeman about it and, fortunately, he gave his consent; in fact, he recommended Serie A to me." Here are his other comments:
Translated by
Malen: "I joined Roma on Koeman's recommendation. Italian football suits me"
ITALIAN FOOTBALL
"I haven’t been in Italy for very long, but football suits me. When a transfer like this comes along, you start thinking about the World Cup too: you have to play. I’ve taken part in two major tournaments; personally, things went well for me, but as a team we could have done better."
THE DUTCH NATIONAL TEAM
"It’s really special; I come from a small village. I’ve always had Dutch national team shirts, but this is a unique opportunity for me. I’ll never forget my debut (6 September 2019, Germany v Netherlands 2–4; came on for Marten de Roon and scored straight away, ed.). But I want more. I’ve just spoken to Ruud van Nistelrooy about the areas where I still need to improve. I’m always there, whether as a substitute or a starter. I always want to make an impact. Even if I don’t play, I still manage to give my all."
THE MOMENT OF FORM
"It’s not always easy. You really have to step it up a gear, but it’s an honour to be in the national team, and even in ten minutes you can make a difference. Right now I feel like a good striker, in good form. That’s down to the club as well. At Roma we attack and put a lot of pressure on."