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Maldini returns to Milan: why it didn’t work out for him in the Rossoneri colours
SPECIAL ROUTE
Filippo Galli, a long-time teammate of his father Paolo, spoke as a former coach of the Rossoneri youth teams about his protégé Daniel Maldini: "Daniel can play in many positions, from attacking midfielder to second striker and even as an attacking central midfielder. He can score in many different ways and adapt to various game situations. His development has been steady, as is the case with all talented players. In terms of behaviour, the lad has always been beyond reproach; in terms of consistency in his application, he took the odd break, but that’s part of the growth process. He’s a player who sees the game like few others. What strikes me about him is his ability to find the move that takes you by surprise.”
Speaking of his Serie A debut on 2 February 2020 in a 1-1 draw between Milan and Verona, Daniel Maldini recalls other special moments. On 24 September 2020, he made his European debut, coming on as a substitute for Lorenzo Colombo during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match won 3-2 against Bodø/Glimt. On 1 October, he made his first start for the first team in the Europa League match won on penalties against Rio Ave (11-10). His sixth appearance for the first team, on 6 January 2021 in the league match between Milan and Juventus, coincided with the 1,000th Serie A match played by members of the Maldini family in the Rossoneri shirt (347 by Cesare, 647 by Paolo and 6 by Daniel).
On 25 September 2021, with Pioli on the bench and his father Paolo in the stands as a director, he scored his first professional goal, a header, against Spezia at the Stadio Picco.
MONZA AND GOODBYE
Galliani’s decision – having recognised Daniel’s talent since he was little more than a child – to bring Maldini Jr to Monza in January 2024 marked a turning point in the career of the 2001-born player. His departure from Milan came about the following summer after making a good impression in the Brianza side’s colours, with whom he signed a two-year contract, including an option to extend for a further season subject to certain conditions. During the 2024–2025 season with Monza, who were deep in the relegation zone, he played for just six months, scoring three goals but showcasing some impressive moments of genuine talent, which earned him a major call-up and a step up in quality. On 1 February 2025, he was signed on a permanent basis by Atalanta for €14 million, 50% of which went to Milan, and a year later came the new move to the capital with Lazio.
WHAT WENT WRONG AT MILAN
There is always a touch of romance when we talk about Maldini and Milan, a history that will never be forgotten and which exudes respect, victories, passion and unity. Daniel has been able to carry this legacy forward through his talent and his exemplary attitude – one of great dignity and modesty, a trait shared by the family. He has scored in Serie A and played in Europe, bringing joy to his father in the stands. It is difficult to say with certainty what went wrong; critics and fans are split between those who believe he lacked the calibre to be a key player at Milan and those who believe he was simply paying the price for Gerry Cardinale’s ousting of his father Paolo from the club.