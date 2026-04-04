AFP
'I was thinking about Madrid' - Kylian Mbappe makes stark admission about final season at PSG & manager Luis Henrique
Season overshadowed by the Bernabeu
The final chapter of Mbappe’s storied career in Ligue 1 was defined by a domestic double, yet the Frenchman has now revealed the internal struggle that marred those achievements. Despite lifting the league title and the Coupe de France, the 27-year-old felt his focus was compromised by the looming move to the Spanish capital. The period was turbulent, as the forward dealt with constant media speculation and a precarious standing with the club’s hierarchy. This mental weight, combined with a fluctuating role in the starting XI, left the superstar feeling like he was unable to give his best to the Parisian faithful before his inevitable departure.
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Regrets over Enrique partnership
Speaking on The Bridge, Mbappe reflected on his missed opportunity to fully absorb the tactical wisdom of Luis Enrique. "He is a really good manager," Mbappe admitted. "I had him in my last year (at PSG), so I couldn’t make the most of it."
"For the first month (of Luis Enrique’s reign), I was in the loft. I came back, I told myself: ‘I have the sword of Damocles hanging over my head. At any moment, they’re going to cut off my head, so I might leave again.’ Then I made the decision to leave, and so in the last three or four months, he kept me just for the Champions League. I was half-thinking about Madrid at that point. As a player, I didn’t make the most of Luis Enrique."
Political tension and European heartbreak
The power struggle between Mbappe and the PSG board created a volatile environment that ultimately impacted the club's European ambitions. The strategy of managing his minutes once his exit was confirmed proved controversial, particularly as the team struggled for rhythm during high-stakes matches. This friction culminated in a disappointing Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.
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Life after the Parc des Princes
Mbappe has since integrated into the Madrid squad, finally realising his long-held dream of playing at the Bernabeu. He has been a goal machine this season, scoring 38 times in just 35 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Los Blancos currently sit second in La Liga, just four points behind leaders Barcelona. They next face Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium before hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week.