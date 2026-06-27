Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are 'the same but different' - Luis Suarez hits out at 'odious' comparisons and backs Spain teen to 'reach same level' as Argentina icon

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez explained why he believes comparisons do neither player any favours. While recognising similarities in their technical ability, he stressed that their careers should be judged independently.

"Comparisons are odious," Suarez stated. "They're different players. Yes, they have the same left foot, they have the same quality, but they're completely different players. The results speak for themselves, and what Leo continues to achieve at his age. Let's hope Lamine reaches at least that same level."

Suarez also highlighted Yamal's growing influence for Spain, said: "In the first match against Cape Verde, Spain had a lot of possession, but wasn't very decisive in creating clear scoring opportunities, except for Ferran's chance in the first half. But when Lamine came on, you could tell: all his teammates were looking for him, passing him the ball, and you knew something was going to happen - a cross, a run down the wing, a shot, anything. He drew more attention from the defenders.

"He's a player who's been improving throughout the World Cup. Lamine knows the spotlight is on him, even though there are some fantastic players shining at the tournament, but many eyes are on him. He knows it and is handling the responsibility quite well."