Luciano Spalletti delivers brutal verdict on Randal Kolo Muani as Juventus launch stunning move for Alexander Sorloth!

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are once again scouring the transfer market for attacking reinforcements after lingering doubts resurfaced over their central forward options. Despite securing three points against Frosinone, head coach Luciano Spalletti was left visibly frustrated by a mountain of missed chances. The Bianconeri's ongoing search for a reliable talisman has highlighted past difficulties, following previous struggles with Lois Openda and Jonathan David. With the transfer window drawing to a close, addressing the number nine position has become an urgent priority for the club's new leadership.