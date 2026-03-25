AFP
Liverpool icon John Toshack diagnosed with dementia
Heartbreaking battle
Cameron revealed his father's condition through a poignant interview with the Daily Mail, describing the challenges of his short-term memory loss. The former striker is celebrated for a glittering eight-year spell at Liverpool, where he won three First Division titles, the FA Cup, and the European Cup. His aerial prowess made him a focal point of the legendary side built by Bill Shankly, scoring 96 goals for the Reds before transitioning into one of the game's youngest-ever player-managers. Toshack also won 40 caps for Wales, scoring 13 goals.
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Recalling the golden era
While the disease impacts his day-to-day recollections, Toshack’s son revealed that his father’s long-term memory remains a vivid archive of a storied career across Europe. Despite the heartbreaking challenges of the condition, the 77-year-old’s ability to recall intricate tactical blueprints remains remarkably sharp: "It’s a terrible disease. It’s the short-term memory where we’re seeing it—I speak to him most days and if we chat in the afternoon, he might not remember that we also spoke in the morning," Cameron stated. "But if I ask him about the Liverpool days, or Sociedad or Madrid, the detail is amazing."
He added: "The other day he was telling me about a Real Madrid game against Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan and exactly how he tweaked his midfield to deal with Marco van Basten; the game could have been yesterday, his memory was so clear. I’ll talk to him about what we’re doing in Thailand and he still gives great advice. As a manager, he could always see two or three moves ahead, and it was always in the genes for me, really."
Toshack's coaching legacy
Toshack’s influence on the game extended far beyond Merseyside, leading to a remarkable managerial career that spanned nine countries. After guiding Swansea City through a historic rise from the Fourth Division to the top flight in just four seasons, he became a celebrated figure in Spain, winning the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad and leading Real Madrid to a league title. His subsequent roles took him to Turkey, Morocco, and Azerbaijan, as well as two stints as the manager of the Wales national team.
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Cameron following in his father's footsteps
The immediate focus for Toshack’s family remains on managing the daily challenges of the disease as the Liverpool icon steps away from the public eye. His profound footballing legacy continues through his son, Cameron, who is currently applying his father’s tactical blueprints in Thailand with Buriram United and remains deeply connected to the man who could always "see two or three moves ahead".