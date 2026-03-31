Liverpool dealt further injury blow as Jeremie Frimpong is substituted after coming off the bench in Netherlands clash

Expectations were high as the international break drew to a close, but Arne Slot's worst fears were realied during the Netherlands' friendly against Ecuador.

Frimpong was introduced as a half-time substitute for Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo, yet his evening ended prematurely in worrying fashion.The 25-year-old managed only 13 minutes on the pitch before he was substituted after coming off the bench, leaving Ronald Koeman with a forced change.

The Dutch international was seen heading straight down the tunnel, a sight that will no doubt cause significant anxiety for the coaching staff back on Merseyside.