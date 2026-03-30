Liverpool & Chelsea join transfer race for Maxence Lacroix after Crystal Palace star earns first France caps

Lacroix, who will turn 26 on April 6, has been open about his desire to translate his club form into major silverware, both for his country and at Selhurst Park. Having recently debuted as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Brazil, he quickly followed it up with a full 90-minute performance alongside Lucas Hernandez in a 3-1 victory against Colombia.

Speaking to Palace's official website, Lacroix revealed: “My dream is to win the World Cup – I want to win the World Cup with France. At Palace, of course, right now it’s to win the Conference League. We can’t win the Premier League right now, but in the Conference League, we have our chance – so this is our ambition.”