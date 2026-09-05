'He has to suffer' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola explains ruthless decision to leave Jeremy Jacquet on the pitch in Ipswich win

Iraola has opened up on his decision to keep Jacquet on the field during the club's first Premier League victory of the season, a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town. Jacquet was booked in the 52nd minute following a high-footed challenge on Emersonn, and the tension increased just moments later. The Frenchman was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second yellow card after dragging the Brazilian attacker to the ground as Ipswich attempted to break through Liverpool’s defensive line.

While many managers might have opted for safety by substituting a young defender on a yellow card, Iraola chose a different path. The 21-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Reds from Rennes this summer, found himself in the middle of a physical second-half battle that tested both his fitness and his discipline.