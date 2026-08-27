Liverpool agree sensational £120m deal for PSG star Bradley Barcola as Mohamed Salah successor identified

Liverpool are closing in on a massive transfer after agreeing terms in principle with Paris Saint-Germain for Barcola. According to The Athletic, the proposed package is worth around £120m (€140m), with over £100m in guaranteed payments to the French giants.

The breakthrough follows a significant reduction in PSG's initial demands. The Ligue 1 side originally valued the attacker at €170m, but successful talks led by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon have reportedly driven the asking price down.

While the final paperwork is still being processed, the 23-year-old is fully committed to joining the Premier League outfit. Personal terms are not expected to be a hurdle, as the outline of a long-term contract is already firmly in place.



