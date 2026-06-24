Lionel Messi honoured with extraordinary 85-foot statue in Argentina for World Cup heroics

The sheer scale of the tribute is a testament to the impact Messi continues to have on his home nation. Weighing in at 70 tons of steel, the 85-foot (26-metre) structure was unveiled in the remote oil-producing town of Cutral Co. Local sculptor Aldo Beroisa spent 18 months meticulously crafting the piece, which captures the iconic moment Messi fell to his knees at the Lusail Stadium after Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory.

"He is Argentina's natural ambassador," Beroisa told The Associated Press. "For me, it was very important, not only as an artist but as an Argentine."

The statue depicts the legend clutching his national team jersey and pointing to the sky, a familiar celebration dedicated to his late grandmother. While Cutral Co is traditionally known for industry rather than tourism, the town has seen an influx of visitors since the sculpture's inauguration.