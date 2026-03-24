AFP
Lens reject PSG proposal to postpone top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash to boost preparations for Liverpool Champions League showdown
A fight for fair play
The battle for the Ligue 1 title has moved from the pitch to the boardroom as second-placed Lens formally rejected PSG’s plea to move their 29th-round fixture. PSG, currently leading the table by a solitary point, had hoped to clear their domestic schedule to focus on their daunting European double-header against Liverpool. However, Lens maintain that the proposed rescheduling would force them into a 15-day period of inactivity, followed by a gruelling stretch of three matches in a single week. The club's hierarchy has labelled the proposal a threat to sporting equity, insisting that the domestic competition must be respected regardless of continental commitments.
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Official statement from Lens in full
Lens released an official statement on X, which reads: "On 6 March, the scheduling of the fixture between Racing Club de Lens and Paris Saint-Germain was finalised, establishing a framework that all parties were expected to adhere to. In a spirit of responsibility and restraint, Racing Club de Lens made its intention not to see this date modified known to Paris Saint-Germain from the very first solicitations. Committed to the principle of sporting stability, the club also chose to refrain from any public communication on the matter. However, the recent surge in public statements, interventions, and various suggestions has led us to break this reserve today.
"It appears to us that a concerning sentiment is beginning to take hold: that of a French championship being progressively relegated to the status of a mere 'adjustment variable' at the mercy of the European imperatives of a few. This is a singular conception of sporting equity, the likes of which are difficult to find in other major continental competitions. Modifying the date of this match now would mean Racing Club de Lens being deprived of competition for 15 days, only to then be forced into a run of games every three days - a rhythm that corresponds neither to the schedule defined at the start of the season, nor to the resources of a club expected to absorb such new constraints without consequence.
"It would therefore be understood that the championship's tenth-largest budget must adapt to the demands of the most powerful, in the name of interests that clearly now transcend the domestic framework - a framework that has already been lightened in recent seasons (Ligue 1 reduced to 18 clubs, the abolition of the Coupe de la Ligue). Beyond this specific case, a more essential question is being posed: that of the respect due to the competition itself. One must wonder when, on its own soil, the championship sometimes seems relegated behind other ambitions, however legitimate they may be. Racing Club de Lens remains committed to equity, clarity of rules, and respect for all stakeholders. These are simple principles for a French football that is fair and respected."
PSG’s continental obsession
PSG’s request highlights the immense pressure on the Parisian side to deliver more Champions League success, with their quarter-final second leg scheduled for 14 April at Anfield. Having already knocked out Chelsea in the previous round, the French giants believe that marginal gains in recovery time are essential to overcoming Liverpool’s intensity. However, the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) board of directors now faces a difficult decision this Thursday. They must weigh PSG's desire to represent France on the European stage against the integrity of a domestic title race that is closer than it has been in years.
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A decisive LFP ruling
All eyes are now on the LFP's administrative council, which holds the final power to override Lens' objection and move the game to mid-May. If the postponement is granted, Lens will face a nightmare run-in, potentially playing PSG and Lyon in the space of four days during the final weeks of the season.