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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Lazio are considering Milik: his value, contract and Juventus’ stance

Juventus
Transfers
Lazio
Serie A
A. Milik

The Polish striker has only just returned to action after a long injury lay-off, and there is already talk of a transfer

Arek Milik has finally returned to the pitch after a two-year ordeal and is now looking to the future with confidence. The Polish forward, born in 1994, who was brought on by Luciano Spalletti in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Sassuolo, has a contract with the Bianconeri until 30 June 2027, but his future in Turin is by no means certain.


The Old Lady appears set to reshape her attack ahead of next season, with Dusan Vlahovic’s contract renewal and the departures of Jonathan David and Lois Openda. In this context, Milik has two options: to stay on as a ‘back-up’, trying to find space in the rotation and hoping to secure a move once he becomes a free agent in 2027, or to find a club straight away that can offer him more regular playing time than he might get at Juventus.


  • Lazio come out on top

    In this second scenario, as reported by Calciomercato.it, the striker’s future could still lie in Serie A: Lazio are reportedly interested in Milik, as they are looking for a centre-forward on the transfer market at a reasonable price. The Biancocelesti will monitor Milik’s fitness levels as the season draws to a close and will consider whether or not to make an offer to Juventus, given that the Polish player’s contract expires in 2027.


    Milik’s transfer fee, following a two-year spell on the sidelines and with just one year of his contract remaining, is no more than €5 million. Should the player reach an agreement to move elsewhere, Juve would be willing to accommodate his wishes, facilitating the deal.

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