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FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'Just not against Spain!' – Lamine Yamal sends witty international message to former Barcelona coach Xavi

Barcelona
Netherlands
Spain

Lamine Yamal offered warm praise to former Barcelona manager Xavi following his appointment as Netherlands head coach. The 19-year-old winger joked that his former mentor can win every international match with the Dutch national team, except when facing Spain.

  • Yamal backs Xavi for Dutch success

    Lamine Yamal sent a playful message to former Barcelona head coach Xavi following his appointment as the new manager of the Netherlands national team. Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Champions League fixture against Feyenoord, the 19-year-old reflected on his relationship with his former manager.

    Xavi handed Yamal his senior Barcelona debut, establishing the young winger as one of European football's brightest talents.

    Yamal expressed full confidence in Xavi's managerial ability as he transitions into international management with the Dutch national side.

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  • FBL-NED-XAVIAFP

    'Just not against Spain!

    Addressing reporters alongside Hansi Flick, Yamal praised Xavi's tactical qualities and wished him well in his new role, with one clear exception.

    "He is a fantastic coach and as far as I'm concerned, he can win all the international matches," Yamal said during the press conference. "Just not the games against Spain."

    The Spain international's light-hearted comment highlighted his enduring gratitude to Xavi while maintaining fierce loyalty to his national team.

  • European ambitions take priority

    Beyond his comments on Xavi, Yamal emphasized Barcelona's determination to claim the Champions League trophy this season. The teenager noted that summer additions including Anthony Gordon, Rodri, Karim Adeyemi, and Joao Cancelo have significantly boosted the squad.

    Manager Hansi Flick echoed Yamal's confidence, stating firmly that Barcelona possess a squad capable of winning the entire tournament.

    Yamal reiterated that lifting the European cup remains his ultimate career objective for the current campaign.

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  • imago-sport-1082570812.jpgJoan Gosa

    Dutch challenge awaits at home

    Barcelona's immediate focus turns to securing three points against Dutch opponents Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

    Yamal and his team-mates aim to translate their high expectations into a commanding opening victory in front of their home supporters.

    A positive result would kickstart Barcelona's European campaign as they pursue silverware on multiple fronts.