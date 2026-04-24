AFP
Lamine Yamal told he's to blame for season-ending injury at Barcelona after private plane McDonald's 'boast'
Hamstring blow strikes starlet
Yamal’s season was thrown into jeopardy during Barcelona's narrow 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. After successfully converting a 40th-minute penalty to secure the win, the teenager immediately clutched his left hamstring and signaled for medical assistance. The 18-year-old, who has recorded 16 goals and 11 assists in La Liga this term, was forced to limp off the pitch to be replaced by Roony Bardghji.
Harsh criticism follows injury
While the football world reacted with concern, Juan Furlanich of DSports launched a surprising attack on the player’s professionalism. The presenter linked the injury to a recent photo Yamal shared of himself eating McDonald's on a private jet.
Questioning the player’s lifestyle choices and recovery habits, Furlanich told Futbol Total: "It's unbelievable that Lamine Yamal injured himself today taking a penalty kick. And let's put aside the irony or humor, it's completely real: he injured himself taking a penalty kick.
"A footballer who less than 48 hours ago was jokingly eating fast food while arriving in the early hours of the morning on a private plane, 48 hours before a match. I believe that all of this is not a coincidence, that it is not something that ends up being fortuitous and that ends up being the product of misfortune or bad luck.
"It has to do with the consequences of probably not being well, not resting well, not taking care of yourself, and taking risks, and ending up with what happened. It's not a stolen photo; he himself boasted about these things."
Barca's injury update on Yamal
Barcelona have officially confirmed that the forward will play no further part in the current domestic campaign following extensive clinical evaluations. The club announced that the teenager has suffered a significant muscle tear, requiring a specialised recovery programme to ensure he can represent Spain this summer.
Delivering an update on Yamal’s condition, Barcelona said in a statement posted on their official website and across social media: “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup.”
- AFP
World Cup dreams hanging
The timing of the injury is catastrophic for both club and country, with the World Cup set to commence in fewer than 50 days. Barcelona currently hold a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga, but the loss of Yamal for next month’s El Clasico shifts the pressure onto the rest of Hansi Flick's squad. Medical staff will now focus exclusively on a conservative treatment plan to ensure Spain’s Euro 2024 hero is available for the tournament opener.