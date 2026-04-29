'Lacking a bit of everything' - Ousmane Dembele admits PSG 'stopped playing' after taking 5-2 lead vs Bayern Munich in instant Champions League classic

PSG boss Luis Enrique was full of praise for the level of performance from both sets of players, claiming he had never seen a match played at such a relentless pace. Despite the narrow one-goal margin heading to Germany, the Spaniard felt the entertainment value delivered by his squad was a testament to the club's personality on the biggest stage.

The PSG boss explained: "We showed what kind of team we are. I have never experienced a match with such intensity and such a desire to win. The fans of both teams are happy to see this type of spectacle. Physically, we didn't drop off. I have never seen a rhythm like that. You have to congratulate both teams and all the players. When you have a three-goal lead, the opponent takes a lot of risks and they are of a very high level. It was complicated and it will be the same in the return leg. It's only the third match they've lost this season. We're happy. Both teams showed their personality."

With the tie delicately poised and both teams deeply committed to their attacking philosophies, fans can expect another unmissable, explosive showdown when the two heavyweights collide for the decider in Munich next week.