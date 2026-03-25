A big move for Kylian Mbappe! Real Madrid forward set to ditch Nike after almost 20 years in middle of World Cup as major brands line up to snap sponsorship offer

As the deadline approaches, the giants of the sporting world are positioning themselves to strike. Adidas, a long-term rival to Nike, has previously attempted to lure Mbappe away with an offer that was reportedly €20m higher than his previous Nike deal. While that pursuit was unsuccessful at the time, the German brand has now returned to the table with renewed vigour.

They are not alone in their interest, as Under Armour and several other major equipment manufacturers are also monitoring the situation closely. The battle for Mbappe’s signature represents more than just a boot deal; it is a fight for the most marketable face in world football following his high-profile move to Real Madrid.