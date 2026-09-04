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Ballon d'Or panic? Why PSG are rushing to tie Khvicha Kvaratskhelia down to a massive new contract
Racing against the clock for renewal
Les Parisiens are actively working to secure Kvaratskhelia on a lucrative new contract as quickly as possible. Despite the 25-year-old’s current deal securely running until 2029, PSG have made his immediate extension a major priority behind the scenes.
According to L'Equipe, this sudden urgency stems entirely from the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for next month. Kvaratskhelia is increasingly being tipped to win the prestigious individual accolade, prompting sporting director Luis Campos to take swift action to avoid spiralling future costs.
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Fearing astronomical agent wage demands
The Parisian hierarchy are deeply concerned about the massive proportions a contract renewal could take if they choose to wait. Club officials firmly prefer to offer a highly competitive deal immediately, complete with a substantial financial bonus should he actually win the Ballon d'Or.
PSG believe this proactive approach is significantly safer than sitting down to negotiate with a newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner. If the Georgian forward secures the ultimate individual prize before putting pen to paper, the wage demands of his new agent, Moussa Sissoko, could rapidly multiply tenfold.
A transformative impact in the French capital
Kvaratskhelia has completely transformed the face of PSG since arriving for a hefty fee from Napoli in January 2025. The dynamic winger has consistently proven his undeniable world-class ability by delivering decisive moments whenever the standard of opposition drastically increases.
His superstar status reached an entirely new dimension following his crucial role in helping the capital club secure a coveted European double. While major European rivals have sensibly avoided making transfer bids for a player universally deemed untouchable, PSG fully realise that his immense value now requires an upgraded salary.
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Learning from past transfer market mistakes
Determined to move quickly, PSG have set themselves a strict one-month deadline to successfully conclude these delicate negotiations. The club's recent experience with unexpectedly complex talks to keep Ousmane Dembele has served as a highly valuable warning for the current board.
It remains relatively uncertain whether Kvaratskhelia and his demanding camp will happily agree to this accelerated timeline. However, the club are standing remarkably firm. Following the protracted saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe's departure, the Parisian hierarchy absolutely refuse to let players hold absolute power during wage negotiations ever again.
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