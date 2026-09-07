Kevin De Bruyne set for first Napoli start against Arsenal as Massimiliano Allegri plans Champions League changes

According Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have returned to training at Castel Volturno to prepare for their Champions League opener against Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is planning key selection adjustments to move past their painful weekend defeat to Inter Milan at San Siro.

Kevin De Bruyne is ready to make his first start for Napoli, replacing Antonio Vergara in the attacking unit.

The fixture carries added significance for De Bruyne, who faces the team he has scored the most goals against in his career.