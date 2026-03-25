Kean’s brother: “In Retegui, he’s found someone just like him, another ‘fighter’. It’s been a difficult season for him due to injuries”

“We have a great relationship; I practically raised him, and it’s important to him that I’m there for him in certain ways. Moise was the one destined for greatness in the family: I realised it straight away because even as a child you could see he was strong, different from the others. Honestly, though, I never thought he’d reach these heights. We Keans are physically gifted: on the pitch we have the same bearing, and that’s why I see so much of myself in him. And if he shields the ball like that, it’s because I taught him. We looked up to Balotelli, and as a child, Moise really liked Martins. And incidentally, my brother is a good mix of the two: he has Oba Oba’s pace and, at the same time, he’s powerful and has Mario’s technique.”