'We want to win everything!' - Kai Havertz lays down gauntlet as Premier League champions Arsenal target historic haul

Arsenal forward Havertz has made it clear that the North London giants are not satisfied with just one trophy. After ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, the Gunners have started the new campaign in scintillating form, defeating Manchester City to lift the Community Shield before easing past Coventry City with a 3-0 victory in their league opener.

Reflecting on the club's ambitions for the campaign, Havertz highlighted the confidence flowing through the Emirates Stadium. 'When you have that taste of winning one title then you want to do it again, and we have a team that can compete for every title possible. Last year there was only one, but this year there is a lot more to come and we want to win everything,' the Germany international said in an interview with Sky Sports.