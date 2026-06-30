Kai Havertz apologises to Germany fans after missing crucial penalty in shocking World Cup shootout defeat to Paraguay

Havertz faced the media after Germany's elimination and accepted responsibility for the disappointing result. The forward reflected on another unsuccessful World Cup campaign and admitted the defeat would be difficult to process. He also apologised to Germany's supporters and insisted the players must take responsibility for the early exit.

"I’m a little lost for words," he said, as quoted by Standard. "This is my second World Cup and both times it came to nothing. All I can do is apologise. We have to take a hard look at ourselves, especially the players, and I’m leaving the coach out of that."