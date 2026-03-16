Juventus: Vlahovic set to face Sassuolo – the latest from Continassa

News coming out of Juventus’s headquarters has brought a sigh of relief to Juventus fans. During a live link-up with Sky Sport, Turin-based correspondent Paolo Aghemo provided an update on Dusan Vlahovic’s fitness, suggesting that the Serbian striker’s return is now imminent.
According to reports, Vlahovic is finally ready to return to the squad. “Vlahovic is ready; this time he’ll finally be there,” explained Aghemo. The striker is expected to be included in the squad list for the match against Sassuolo, although he will most likely start on the bench and his potential involvement will only be assessed during the game.