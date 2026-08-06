Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee cleared for Serie A return as Juventus plan loan swoop

Juventus are making increasingly concrete moves to sign Zirkzee during the summer transfer window. The Italian giants have received the crucial green light from the Red Devils to evaluate a loan deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 2001-born attacker has endured a subdued two-year spell in the Premier League. He has expressed deep nostalgia for Serie A and given his full availability to join the Bianconeri.

This potential arrival comes as Jonathan David's future in Turin becomes daily more uncertain. The Canadian striker's early withdrawal during a friendly against Chelsea in Hong Kong symbolically signalled an impending summer passing of the torch.