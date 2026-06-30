Jurgen Klopp responds to Germany job links & calls for structural changes after early World Cup elimination

While Nagelsmann remains under contract until 2028, Germany's struggles to break down Paraguay's stubborn low block has triggered immense national debate. Klopp highlighted a distinct lack of execution from the team's marquee creative talents, before suggesting that the German Football Association (DFB) requires an entirely fresh developmental philosophy from top to bottom.

Klopp added: "You have to attack down the wings. There's no alternative. We all know how well these guys can play, but they didn't bring that to the pitch. In three months, we'll be raving about [Florian] Wirtz and [Jamal] Musiala again about how great they are, but not now.

"Paraguay had the opportunity to achieve something, Germany was under pressure to achieve something. Everyone in the stadium thought: Now they'll turn it around! But we didn't. We let them off the hook.

"We can talk about the DFB. We absolutely have to change a few things. We can start with the U-10s and wait a few years to see what the results are."