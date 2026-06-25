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'We'll see' - Jurgen Klopp hints at coaching return but dodges question on Real Madrid job
Klopp evades Bernabeu speculation
The legendary manager remains a highly sought-after figure in world football despite his current transition away from daily touchline duties. During an interview with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, the 59-year-old was quizzed on whether a move to the Bernabeu had ever been on the cards during his career. However, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss deployed his trademark charm to completely deflect the inquiry, protecting his private professional history.
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German leaves door open
When pushed for clarity on the prestigious Spanish vacancy, Klopp immediately shut down the line of questioning. The German replied: "Right, if I answer that question now, everything I've said so far disappears, erased. There's Jose. That's fine. So, no comment."
However, when explicitly asked if he would ever make a formal return to management, he added: "I train every day, in the gym... Jokes aside, we'll see."
Klopp still running Red Bull operations
Klopp currently operates as the head of global soccer for Red Bull, a multi-club strategic role he officially assumed in January 2025. Under a lucrative contract running until 2029, he provides long-term philosophical vision, scouting guidance, and coaching mentorship for clubs like RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. This administrative tenure follows a historic frontline career where he secured back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Dortmund and brought Champions League and Premier League glory to Anfield.
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Mourinho era alters landscape
Real's recent appointment of Jose Mourinho on a contract running until June 2029 has firmly resolved any immediate vacancy in the Spanish capital. The Portuguese veteran officially succeeds Alvaro Arbeloa on July 13 after consecutive trophyless seasons at the Bernabeu, closing that particular door for the foreseeable future.
Consequently, Klopp looks set to fulfil his extensive executive duties with Red Bull while the footballing world patiently watches for his next major move.