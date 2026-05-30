Jurgen Klopp emerges as 'dream' managerial target for Saudi Pro League club

Al-Ittihad have reportedly made Klopp their leading candidate to take charge following the departure of Sergio Conceicao. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen to persuade the former Liverpool manager to return to the dugout after stepping away from coaching in 2024. Klopp ended a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Liverpool, having won every major honour available, including the Premier League and Champions League.

According to talkSPORT, Al-Ittihad view the German as their ideal appointment despite recognising the challenges involved in securing a deal. The report adds that any move would likely require substantial financial backing due to Klopp's status as one of the most respected figures in world football.