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Julian Alvarez urged to pick Barcelona over Arsenal as Sergio Aguero says Atletico Madrid forward would 'fit perfectly'
Aguero backs Barcelona move for Alvarez
Former Argentina striker Aguero has urged Alvarez to consider a move to Barcelona rather than joining Arsenal this summer. Alvarez has been linked with several leading European clubs following his performances for Atleti. The Gunners are among the teams monitoring the Argentina international, with reports suggesting the Premier League side could be prepared to pay around £86 million for the forward. However, Aguero believes Barcelona would provide a more natural tactical fit for the 26-year-old attacker as the Catalan club continues planning for the future of its frontline.
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Aguero explains why Barcelona suits Alvarez
Aguero, who previously played for Barcelona before retiring in 2021, said the Argentine forward would suit the club’s style of play, and urged the striker to seriously consider an offer from the Blaugrana.
"Julian would be a good signing for any team today," Aguero told Stake. "For Barca obviously everything depends on whether he feels comfortable. There is the player side and the club side. If things go well he’ll be a champion of the Champions League one day."
"It’s very difficult for the player there, very complicated. But if Barca are looking at him and he is doing well, he fits perfectly. He loves football and has something not many strikers have: a very dedicated defensive side. Julian is a very complete player."
Transfer interest grows across Europe
Alvarez has become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe after establishing himself as a key attacking option for Atletico since leaving Manchester City. This season, he has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.
Arsenal’s interest reflects their continued search for attacking reinforcements. Mikel Arteta’s side have been exploring options to add greater movement and versatility to their forward line ahead of the next campaign. Barcelona are also assessing potential long-term solutions in attack as they plan for the coming seasons. Alvarez’s mobility, pressing ability and finishing have reportedly placed him among the profiles admired by the Spanish giants.
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Alvarez monitored by elite European teams
The upcoming transfer window is expected to clarify Alvarez’s future as clubs formalise their interest. Arsenal are likely to continue monitoring the situation while assessing other attacking targets, while Barcelona must balance any move with their financial restrictions. Atletico, meanwhile, are unlikely to entertain offers easily given Alvarez’s importance to Diego Simeone’s squad.