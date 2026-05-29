Jürgen Klopp's side could have a say: Is coach Ole Werner heading for a shock exit at RB Leipzig?

The numbers back Werner. After the 2024/25 campaign—RB Leipzig's worst Bundesliga effort, ending in no European qualification—the club rebounded under Werner to finish just two points shy of its 2016/17 record tally.

Werner also ranks among Leipzig's most successful coaches, posting a 1.95-point-per-game average over 38 matches. He achieved this despite a radical squad overhaul under intense pressure, losing the club's top three scorers from the previous campaign: Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons and Lois Openda. Two other key figures, Yussuf Poulsen and Kevin Kampl, also departed.

Yet Werner rallied the squad, reportedly enjoys their support, and has helped several players raise their games: Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald and, of course, marquee signing Yan Diomande among them.

And yet Werner apparently fears for his job. "A bit of luck here, a bit of chance there, too much of the Diomande factor, no entirely convincing game plan," says the Sky report on the widespread scepticism within the "Global Team" regarding Werner's future.