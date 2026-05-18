AFP
Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid is ON! Benfica boss 'verbally agrees' sensational Bernabeu move & will sign two-year contract to return as manager
'Special One' prepares for second act
Mourinho is on the verge of a sensational return to Real Madrid, with a verbal agreement now in place for him to take over the reins in the Spanish capital, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 63-year-old has been offered a two-year contract to lead Los Blancos once again, over a decade after he originally departed the club in 2013. The deal is expected to be finalised following Madrid's final La Liga fixture of the season against Athletic Bilbao, marking the end of Arbeloa's brief tenure.
The appointment comes after a chaotic period for the Spanish giants, who saw Xabi Alonso’s reign cut short before Arbeloa took charge in January. However, another trophyless campaign has forced president Florentino Perez to turn back to a familiar face. Mourinho, who famously led Madrid to a record-breaking 100-point La Liga title, is seen as the man to restore order and authority to a dressing room that has struggled for consistency. While the manager previously suggested there was a "99 per cent chance" he'll stay at Benfica, the lure of the Bernabeu appears to have changed the landscape entirely.
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Unbeaten but empty-handed in Lisbon
The move comes on the back of a truly unique season for Mourinho at the Estadio da Luz. He guided Benfica through a historic campaign where they achieved the statistical feat of not losing a single game in the Primeira Liga, yet somehow failed to lift the title. Despite the invincible run, an abundance of draws meant the Eagles finished third behind rivals Porto and Sporting CP. This bittersweet record has seemingly cleared the path for his exit, as the allure of a return to Madrid proved too strong to ignore. While Benfica fans will be disappointed to see him leave, the opportunity to lead Real Madrid’s latest project was an offer the veteran coach could not refuse.
Audacious Rashford transfer raid
With his return nearly complete, Mourinho is already looking at how to bolster his attacking options, and he has a familiar face in his sights. Reports suggest that Mourinho is ready to personally facilitate a move for his former Manchester United pupil Marcus Rashford. The England international has spent the season on loan at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona's financial struggles have opened the door for Madrid to strike.
Mourinho is said to believe that the forward's pace and versatility would be perfectly suited to his tactical blueprint at the Bernabeu. Taking a key target away from their Clasico rivals would be a classic Mourinho power move, potentially signalling the start of a new, aggressive era for Los Blancos in the transfer market.
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A new era in the capital
By bringing back Mourinho, Madrid president Florentino Perez is opting for a proven winner who understands the immense pressure and political landscape of the Bernabeu.
The official announcement is expected shortly, with Mourinho set to travel to Madrid early next week. For the Real Madrid faithful, the return of the 'Special One' promises a return to the combative football that defined his original era. Just like when he joined the club in 2010, his task will be to knock Barca off their perch at the top of La Liga, and bring Real back into contention for Champions League glory.