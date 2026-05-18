Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid is ON! Benfica boss 'verbally agrees' sensational Bernabeu move & will sign two-year contract to return as manager

Mourinho is on the verge of a sensational return to Real Madrid, with a verbal agreement now in place for him to take over the reins in the Spanish capital, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 63-year-old has been offered a two-year contract to lead Los Blancos once again, over a decade after he originally departed the club in 2013. The deal is expected to be finalised following Madrid's final La Liga fixture of the season against Athletic Bilbao, marking the end of Arbeloa's brief tenure.

The appointment comes after a chaotic period for the Spanish giants, who saw Xabi Alonso’s reign cut short before Arbeloa took charge in January. However, another trophyless campaign has forced president Florentino Perez to turn back to a familiar face. Mourinho, who famously led Madrid to a record-breaking 100-point La Liga title, is seen as the man to restore order and authority to a dressing room that has struggled for consistency. While the manager previously suggested there was a "99 per cent chance" he'll stay at Benfica, the lure of the Bernabeu appears to have changed the landscape entirely.



