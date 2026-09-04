Getty
Jose Mourinho makes BRUTAL Champions League decision as senior Real Madrid star axed from squad
Mendy misses the European cut
Real Madrid have submitted their 25-man squad for the league phase of the Champions League, with Mendy emerging as the highest-profile casualty. The France international suffered a muscular issue in his right leg in May and has not featured for Los Blancos since.
While fellow sidelined stars Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes retained their European places, Mourinho opted against registering his injured left-back. Mendy's absence clears a path for newly signed 19-year-old Sergio Martinez, who arrives from Racing Santander after Madrid triggered his €3 million release clause.
Martinez was initially recruited for the club's Castilla reserve side. However, the teenage midfielder has already impressed the Portuguese manager during first-team training sessions, earning a shock elevation to the senior European roster alongside 11 other youth prospects.
- (C)Getty Images
Tactical shifts and defensive cover
Mourinho's decision highlights a shifting hierarchy on the left side of the Madrid defence. Mendy has slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu following the arrivals of Marc Cucurella and Alvaro Carreras, leaving the manager comfortable navigating the European group stages without him.
The defensive surplus contrasts sharply with a growing midfield crisis in the Spanish capital. Several high-profile absences in the middle of the pitch forced Mourinho to rethink his squad allocation, making Martinez's inclusion a tactical necessity rather than just a developmental reward.
Midfield selection crisis looms
Madrid face a severe personnel shortage ahead of their Champions League opener against Inter on September 8. Summer signing Bernardo Silva will serve a suspension after receiving a red card for a deliberate handball against Los Blancos while captaining Manchester City last season.
Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga are also suspended for the European clash at the Bernabeu. Furthermore, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to miss out with a muscle problem, while Thiago Pitarch remains a major doubt.
This depleted midfield leaves Mourinho scrambling for options against the Italian champions. Martinez's rapid promotion ensures the club has essential cover in the centre of the pitch, transforming a developmental prospect into an immediate first-team asset.
- Getty Images Sport
Domestic duties before Italian test
Before shifting their focus to the Champions League, Madrid return to La Liga action with a clash against Real Betis. Martinez could make his senior debut for Los Blancos in the domestic fixture, having already made his top-flight bow with Santander.
Mourinho will then prepare his depleted squad for the visit of Inter next week. The European opener will heavily test Madrid's midfield depth, potentially offering Martinez the opportunity to step up on the continent's biggest stage.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting