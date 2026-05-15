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Adhe Makayasa

Jose Mourinho ‘didn’t look’ at Benfica contract offer & reveals when he will make future decision amid talk of Real Madrid return

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Benfica
Liga Portugal

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is yet to consider a formal contract extension from Benfica, despite his current deal being set to expire in June 2027. The legendary Portuguese tactician has postponed all discussions regarding his future until after the current campaign concludes, further fuelling reports that he is the primary candidate to succeed Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

  • Future discussions on hold

    Speculation surrounding Mourinho’s potential return to Santiago Bernabeu reached a fever pitch after the manager admitted he had ignored a fresh proposal from the Benfica hierarchy. Despite president Rui Costa’s eagerness to secure the 'Special One' beyond his current terms in Lisbon, Mourinho remains focused on the season finale. He clarified that all internal negotiations have been suspended until the Eagles complete their domestic commitments, starting with their final fixture against Estoril this weekend.

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    Analysing the offer

    Speaking ahead of Benfica’s clash with Estoril, Mourinho confirmed he had received a formal offer but declined to review it immediately. He told Diario AS: “Yes, I received a contract renewal offer from Benfica on Wednesday. The offer was given to my agent, but I didn’t want to see it, find out about it, or analyze it. I’ll only do that starting Sunday, I’d say Sunday. They never told me they had an offer to show me. Not the president, nor any important person in the organisation. But if they had told me, I would have answered exactly the same way.”

  • Club stature and decision windows

    Mourinho maintained a humble stance regarding the club's size while outlining the timeline for a definitive resolution. He explained: “Next week will be important for me, for my future, and also for Benfica.

    "When the season ends, Benfica has to start thinking about the next one. But, according to the contract and the agreement I signed when I arrived, we have this period of a few days to see what happens and make a decision.

    "Benfica is much bigger than me; there’s no comparison. It’s bigger than everyone, any coach, player, president, anyone. Therefore, as far as my personal situation is concerned, I think there’s no reason to worry, because the club is bigger than everyone, and there’s no need to worry if someone leaves.”


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  • Mourinho PerezGetty Images

    A pivotal week ahead

    The upcoming days serve as a critical juncture for both Benfica and Madrid as the managerial landscape shifts following the call for elections in Spain. While Mourinho prepares to analyse his future from Sunday, Los Blancos must navigate their remaining fixtures amidst reports of advanced negotiations. With any appointment dependent on the electoral process, the Portuguese’s decision next week will dictate whether he remains in Lisbon or returns to La Liga.

Liga Portugal
Estoril crest
Estoril
EST
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA