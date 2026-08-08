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Lionel Messi in mourning as father and long-time agent Jorge dies aged 68
Tragic loss for the Messi family
Jorge, the father of legendary footballer Messi, has died at the age of 68. The businessman and long-time football representative passed away this Friday in a hospital located in his native Rosario, Argentina. According to reports from Infobae, Jorge had been suffering from a long illness prior to his passing.
The tragic news comes as a devastating blow to the entire Messi family, with an official confirmation of his death currently pending. Jorge played a monumental and irreplaceable role in shaping one of the greatest football careers in history, guiding his son from the very beginning.
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The foundation of a legendary career
Messi's incredible rise to the absolute pinnacle of world football simply cannot be understood without highlighting his father's immense influence. This was particularly true during the earliest and most challenging years of the young attacker's journey. When Lionel moved from South America to Barcelona as a child to join the Catalan giants, his father made the crucial decision to personally accompany him. The rest of the family initially remained behind in Rosario while they navigated the transition.
During a highly uncertain stage marked by major life changes, Jorge served as essential emotional and practical support. He helped his son adapt to a completely new life in Europe.
A guiding hand behind the scenes
As Lionel grew older and his professional career began to take on a truly global dimension, Jorge's own role inevitably evolved alongside his son. He transitioned seamlessly into managing the player's complex professional affairs at the highest level.
Jorge consistently acted as one of his son's primary representatives in the sport. Over the years, he was deeply involved in taking part in some of the most important decisions regarding Lionel's extraordinary path in football. His dedicated work ensured that the Argentine icon could focus firmly on his performances on the pitch, knowing his business affairs were highly secure.
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A constant presence for a superstar
Despite managing the affairs of arguably the most famous athlete on the planet, Jorge always preferred to keep a distinctly low profile with the world's media. He largely avoided the intense spotlight that constantly followed his talented son.
However, behind closed doors, his steady presence remained an absolute constant. He stood steadfastly by his son's side from his humble beginnings in Rosario all the way to his confirmed arrival among the world's sporting elite. The football world now awaits an official statement from the grieving family as they privately mourn the loss of a truly pivotal figure in the Messi story.
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