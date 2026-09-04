ANP
Jordi Cruyff boasts over secret Brandt deal and slams financial risk claims
Cruyff reflects on transformative window
Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff spoke to ESPN NL to review a demanding transfer window that saw the Amsterdammers recruit elite international talent. High-profile additions including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, and Julian Brandt choose to join the club's rebuilding project.
Cruyff emphasized that Ajax retains immense global prestige, making it easier to convince senior figures looking for immediate success.
"When you mention the name Ajax, you can see from their eyes that they are very interested," Cruyff said. "We have to get back to the top. Senior players want to compete and perform at their peak right now."
- AFP
Personal touch and stealth deals
Cruyff revealed his personal approach to convincing targets, focusing on individual human connections rather than purely technical talks. He highlighted the stealth acquisition of German playmaker Julian Brandt as his personal favorite moment.
The club kept negotiations under complete secrecy before announcing the move unexpectedly on a Friday evening.
"For once, we as a club showed that we determine when information comes out," Cruyff stated. Quoting his legendary father Johan, he added: "If you don't shoot, you will never score. Sometimes you just have to try."
Dismissing financial risk allegations
Addressing external criticism regarding potential wage structure risks, Cruyff strongly defended the reliance on free agents and loan arrangements. He argued that signing players without transfer fees provides flexibility and minimizes financial downside compared to paying massive transfer costs.
Cruyff noted that sales revenue significantly exceeded expenditure, keeping the overall balance sheet healthy despite missing out on Champions League income.
"This is not risky at all," Cruyff asserted. "The biggest risk is paying expensive transfer fees from club to club. Eight of eleven new players arrived for free or on loan."
- AFP
Squad ready for title challenge
Cruyff accepted the reality of losing young talents like Mika Godts to Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging the Eredivisie's role as a springboard to Europe's elite. Attention now turns to testing their radically transformed squad in the upcoming De Topper clash against PSV.
While acknowledging that PSV possess established stability, Cruyff expects Ajax to compete for every trophy available.
"We have taken a big step in the right direction," Cruyff concluded. "Our job now is to prove it tangibly on the pitch."
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