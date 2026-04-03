Bayern Munich's heir apparent? Jonas Urbig speaks out on succeeding Manuel Neuer as Germany legend considers retirement

In a recent interview, Urbig demonstrated a mature outlook regarding his potential promotion, focusing on the mental fortitude required to represent a club of Bayern's stature. The goalkeeper highlighted his technical suitability for Kompany's system, particularly his ability to remain press-resistant during build-up play.

Speaking to Sky, Urbig discussed the possibility of a long-term future as the club's primary custodian: "Whether I'm the one – that's not my decision. What I can influence is bringing the right mindset and quality and then converting that into something, because FC Bayern is a very big club. I feel that this approach has served me very well so far. Always being mentally prepared to be needed and to be ready to deliver on the pitch. I believe I've managed that well so far."