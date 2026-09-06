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'I'll expose this league!' - Fuming Joao Felix threatens to reveal Saudi Pro League 'truths' after Al-Nassr defeat
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Early double downs visitors
Al-Nassr's four-match winning streak was brought to a sudden halt in Jeddah after George Ilenikhena's quickfire brace put the hosts two goals ahead inside the opening 22 minutes. Angelo Gabriel halved the deficit before the interval following clever build-up play involving Cristiano Ronaldo. However, despite Postecoglou's side laying siege to the opposition penalty area throughout the second period, Al-Ittihad held firm to seal a 2-1 victory.
Portuguese forward vents fury
Tensions boiled over after the final whistle when Felix refused to speak to reporters in the mixed zone while walking towards the team bus. Captured in widely circulated video footage looking visibly agitated, Felix warned: "I won't speak to you, if I do, I'll expose this league."
First defeat halts momentum
A first defeat of the season leaves Al-Nassr stranded on 12 points from five matches, falling three points adrift of fierce rivals Al-Hilal, who maintain a perfect winning start.
Club captain Ronaldo threatened with an ambitious overhead kick and a low second-half strike that drew a fine parry from the goalkeeper. The heated encounter also saw the Portuguese superstar produce a light-hearted moment when he was caught trying to sneak a peek at tactical notes passed to an opponent.
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Bounce back opportunity awaits
Whatever Felix's outburst was aimed at, Postecoglou's men face an urgent task to regroup and address glaring defensive lapses. Sharpening their attacking output and shoring up defensive solidity remain top priorities ahead of Wednesday's clash against Abha on September 9. Delivering an immediate response and securing all three points will be critical to ensure they do not lose further ground to pacesetters Al-Hilal.
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