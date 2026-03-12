Jesse Lingard reveals advice from ex-Man Utd team-mate Memphis Depay was 'deciding factor' for Corinthians transfer

The 33-year-old midfielder has agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current season with the option of an extra year. During his official unveiling, the United academy graduate expressed a clear desire to add to the silverware he collected during his time at Old Trafford, emphasizing his readiness for the high-pressure environment and his motivation to help the club win trophies.

"I came here to win, to win trophies," Lingard said during his unveiling. "I know the expectations, it's pressure, but I like it."