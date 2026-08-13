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'This club means so much to me' - Jeremy Doku signs new five-year contract with Manchester City
A long-term commitment at the Etihad
The 24-year-old Belgian international has become a focal point of the City attack since his arrival from Stade Rennais in 2023.Doku has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most devastating wide players, combining searing pace with technical brilliance to become a mainstay in a squad that has dominated the English domestic landscape. He is the latest in a series of high-profile stars to commit their futures to the Etihad project this summer, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, and Abdukodir Khusanov.
Reflecting on his decision to extend his stay in Manchester, Doku expressed profound gratitude for his journey at the Etihad so far. "I have loved my time at City so far, so to have the opportunity to stay for longer is a fantastic feeling," Doku said. "This club means so much to me – I have developed as both a player and a person. I feel settled here, and I know I am improving every day because of the work the staff here do. It’s hard to explain just how much this club does to help players."
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Building for the Enzo Maresca era
The news serves as a massive boost for the club as they transition into life under Maresca, who is reportedly eager to build his offensive system around Doku's unique skill set and blistering pace. Doku expressed significant enthusiasm for the Italian's tactical approach and the direction the team is heading. "It’s hard to explain just how much this club does to help players. I don’t take it for granted and it makes me better," Doku explained. "With Enzo here now I am really excited about the new season. His style of football is the kind we love, so that’s exciting for the players."
"The City fans are also a huge reason I have signed this new contract. I feel their love and support, and it means the world to me. I want to focus of bringing them the success they deserve."
Viana hails 'special quality' of Doku
The contract renewal has been met with equal enthusiasm from the club’s hierarchy. Manchester City Director of Football Hugo Viana, who has overseen the squad's evolution, was quick to praise the winger's professional growth and natural ability. Viana noted that Doku has become a beloved figure within the dressing room while simultaneously establishing himself as one of the most feared wide players in European football.
"Jeremy is a huge talent whose improvement since joining us in 2023 is clear for all to see,” Viana explained. “He has a special dynamic. He has the right characteristics for what we are looking for in a winger. He really does bring a special quality to our team. Jeremy is also a fantastic person. He is someone loved across the club. His attitude is first class, and he wants to improve every single day. He deserves this new deal, and I know he will continue his improvement in the coming months and years."
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A record-breaking start to life in England
Doku has consistently delivered moments of individual brilliance that have justified the club's investment. His debut campaign was nothing short of historic, highlighted by a legendary performance against Bournemouth where he became the youngest player in Premier League history to record four assists and five goal involvements in a single match. That season, he made over 40 appearances, contributing six goals and 11 assists to help City secure their fourth consecutive league title.
Even during the more challenging 2024-25 season, which saw City face various hurdles, Doku remained a reliable outlet. He finished that term with eight goals and nine assists, showing an increased level of maturity and defensive responsibility. By the 2025-26 campaign, he was essentially indispensable. Under the final year of Pep Guardiola’s reign, Doku was pivotal in securing a domestic cup double, notably providing the equalizer and an assist for Nico’s winner in the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.
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