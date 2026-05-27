'We did it' - Jean-Philippe Mateta in 'fantastic' mood after firing Crystal Palace to first European trophy in narrow win against Rayo

Crystal Palace striker Mateta could not hide his emotion after his goal secured the Conference League title for the Eagles. Speaking shortly after the final whistle, the forward reflected on a landmark achievement for a club that only a few years ago would have considered European silverware a distant dream.

"I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic! We did it! First time in Europe and we did it. Now I just want to celebrate. This guy [Joel Ward] has to celebrate with us," Mateta told TNT Sports. The striker was the hero of the night, producing an instinctive finish that was ugly but effective to break the deadlock in a tense final.