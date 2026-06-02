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Jane Campbell replaces injured Phallon Tullis-Joyce on USWNT June camp roster
Campbell gets the call
Campbell is no stranger to the U.S. Women’s National Team, their camps or the sport’s biggest stages.
The Houston Dash goalkeeper has been part of the USWNT setup for years, earning 10 senior caps while also being named to the 2020 and 2024 Olympic rosters. She was most recently called into the USWNT’s April training camp, though she did not appear in any of the team’s three matches at the SheBelieves Cup.
Now, Campbell is back in the mix.
U.S. Soccer announced that Campbell has been called in to replace Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who suffered an injury during the World Sevens Football tournament in London. Tullis-Joyce’s absence comes at an unfortunate time, as the Manchester United goalkeeper had another chance to make her case in a competitive USWNT goalkeeping picture.
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What this means for the goalkeeper competition
Tullis-Joyce will miss out on a valuable opportunity to face a top opponent, but her injury opens the door for Campbell to return to camp and potentially push for minutes.
Campbell joins Claudia Dickey and Mandy McGlynn as the three goalkeepers on the roster. Dickey and Campbell each have 10 caps with the USWNT, while McGlynn has five, leaving all three with a chance to make an impression as Emma Hayes continues to evaluate her options in goal.
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‘Jane, what an amazing human being she is’
After naming her 26-player roster for the matches against Brazil, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was asked about the goalkeeping group and why Campbell was not initially included.
“Jane, what an amazing human being she is,” Hayes said. “I know how much she cares deeply about the national team and wants to continue to compete, and she is.”
Now, Campbell will get another opportunity to do just that.
What comes next?
Campbell and the rest of the USWNT will report for June camp ahead of two matches against Brazil, with the first set for June 6 and the second on June 9.