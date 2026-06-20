Ivan Toney scores hat-trick for England in behind-closed-doors 5-1 friendly win as Morgan Rogers also on target

The workout proved highly beneficial for tactical integration, especially with senior players like Harry Kane needing precautionary leg strapping after suffering late cramps during Wednesday's competitive opener.

Kane explained: "It was great. Great for the guys who didn’t get enough minutes yesterday to top up the tank. It was a good test. Thanks to Sporting for doing the game. They held themselves to a great standard. They got a nice free-kick goal themselves. Obviously from a football point of view, we knew it would be a game to score a few goals which we did. But they put a good test in and we got out of it exactly what we needed."