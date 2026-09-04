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‘Italy still has talent’ - Sandro Tonali’s agent reacts to record-breaking Tottenham move and Chelsea’s Honest Ahanor swoop
Huge summer moves for Italian duo
Football agent Riso has lifted the lid on two of the biggest transfers involving Italian players this summer. Tonali and Ahanor both secured massive moves. Tonali completed a staggering €115 million switch from Newcastle to Tottenham, making him the most expensive Italian footballer in history. Meanwhile, highly-rated 18-year-old defender Ahanor joined Chelsea from Atalanta in a deal worth €46m.
The mega-money moves represent a significant shift for Italian talent heading to England. Riso believes the transfers reflect the undeniable quality still being produced within Serie A.
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Spurs made Tonali a top priority
Tottenham's determination was the deciding factor in securing Tonali's signature. The north London club showed a clear vision that convinced the midfielder to swap St James' Park for the capital. Speaking to Tuttosport, Riso explained that Tonali thoroughly earned his record-breaking price tag.
"There are many years of work behind such an operation. I’m not the one who set the record: it’s Sandro who deserved it on the field," Riso explained.
"I made a few more phone calls at most. Tottenham are a club that had a very clear idea of Sandro. When a company makes you understand that a player is a priority, everything becomes easier."
Premier League acts as football's NBA
Riso also discussed Ahanor's rapid rise following his €46m move to Stamford Bridge. Just one year ago, the versatile defender became the second-most expensive Italian Under-17 player when he swapped Genoa for Atalanta for €15m plus add-ons. The agent views Ahanor's latest transfer as proof that Italy still cultivates elite young talent.
"For Atalanta, it is undoubtedly a great operation," Riso stated. "But if such a young boy reaches such an evaluation, it also means that even today in Italy we have talent and know how to cultivate it.
"The fact that they stay here [in Italy] is not central, especially if their destination is the Premier League, a league I have often described as the NBA of football and which, as such, can certainly contribute decisively to their growth. It is highly challenging and returns them stronger to our national team. The real challenge for Serie A is to create the conditions for these guys to grow up here, before having to sell them."
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National team hopes and loan spells
Ahanor will not feature for Chelsea immediately this season. Instead, the teenager will spend the current campaign out on loan at Crystal Palace to gain valuable first-team experience in England.
The promising youngster will effectively join up with the Blues for the start of the 2027-28 season. His immediate focus will be on shining at Selhurst Park and adding to his single senior cap for Italy, which he earned under caretaker boss Silvio Baldini this past June.
Meanwhile, Tonali will look to justify his massive price tag in north London. The midfielder is expected to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for Tottenham as they challenge for major honours this term.
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