'It's over' - Lyon chief confirms Endrick is returning to Real Madrid after 'amazing' loan spell

Lyon recruitment chief Matthieu Louis-Jean has confirmed that Endrick will return to Madrid this summer, bringing an end to his impressive five-month spell in France. The 19-year-old forward joined Lyon in January on a short-term basis without an option to buy, and while the club were delighted with his impact, the financial and contractual reality means a permanent or extended stay is off the table.

Speaking to the press following Lyon's final match of the season, a 4-0 home defeat to Lens, Louis-Jean addressed the possibility of keeping the Brazilian star. "Yes, we would like to keep him, but for the moment, that seems very unlikely," he admitted. "It makes you want to extend his contract. Is it possible? That's another matter. It's been a very good loan for Endrick; he's had a great time here. He's been surprising, amazing in the way he's adapted. He already speaks French, which is incredible. He's a good lad."