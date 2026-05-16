Official: Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona

The 37-year-old forward has already informed his teammates and the coaching staff of his decision, delivering a moving speech during a training session earlier this week, according to The Athletic. In a message that resonated throughout the club, he described his four seasons in the famous jersey as the "most incredible chapter" of his illustrious professional career.

Confirming the news via social media on Saturday, Lewandowski expressed his gratitude for his time at the club, where he has remained a cornerstone of the attack under various managers. Despite recently celebrating another league title, the Polish icon feels the time is right to move on as the club looks toward a new era under Hansi Flick.

He wrote: "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs. Visca el Barca. Visca Catalunya."