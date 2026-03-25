The former Blaugrana player and coach raved in an interview with TV3: "When Flick’s Barça are playing and I’ve got time, I sit down and watch – because it’s fun. Sometimes we overthink things and come up with all sorts of stories. But at the end of the day, it’s like this: when you go to the cinema or a good restaurant, you want to enjoy it. And name one situation where you don’t enjoy watching Barça play!”

Former Germany manager Flick took over at FC Barcelona from Xavi in the summer of 2024 and imposed a risky, spectacular style of play on the team, featuring an extremely high defensive line and uncompromising attacking football. This culminated in the club winning the double in his first year.

Barca are also on course for domestic honours this season and currently sit top of LaLiga. The Blaugrana are also still in the Champions League.