It's all about Xabi Alonso! Liverpool FC have reportedly contacted Real Madrid

Alonso had deeply split the Real Madrid dressing room, according to several media reports. Tensions rose in October as key players such as Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde openly criticised his methods—including lengthy tactical sessions and video analysis.

Nevertheless, another faction backed Alonso's methods and his drive to overhaul the system and playing style. For these players, the persistent griping—especially from Vinicius—was merely a pretext; the Brazilian's standing under Alonso simply did not match his status under former coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The disrespect shown by some players was so flagrant that, according to reports, some even pretended to sleep during tactical sessions and chatted when Alonso spoke. This behaviour not only infuriated his allies in the squad but also triggered a meltdown from the coach, who remains without a club. "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here," the stunned Alonso is said to have shouted at one point.