According to reports in the Spanish newspaper AS, Liverpool have contacted Real Madrid to enquire about Xabi Alonso and to gain insight into his brief, underwhelming spell as manager at the Bernabéu.
Translated by
It's all about Xabi Alonso! Liverpool FC have reportedly contacted Real Madrid
Before entrusting him with Arne Slot's legacy, Liverpool want to know why the former midfield maestro flopped so spectacularly in Madrid. The Mersey club is in a fragile position.
After a disastrous season that has left Liverpool in disarray despite investments of over €400 million, Slot's days are numbered, and Alonso—long seen as the front-runner to take the LFC hot seat—is now being closely scrutinised.
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Arne Slot is under pressure at Liverpool FC
Slot is under contract with Liverpool until 2027. After a strong debut season in which he helped the Reds win the English league title comfortably, the club's campaign has derailed this term.
The club exited all three cup competitions—the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup—at early stages and have long since relinquished their Premier League defence, currently sitting 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in fourth.
Slot and his playing style have therefore faced a barrage of criticism—some of it scathing—in recent months, and the English media report that the club is at least weighing a managerial change.
Alonso and the rift in Real's dressing room
Alonso had deeply split the Real Madrid dressing room, according to several media reports. Tensions rose in October as key players such as Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde openly criticised his methods—including lengthy tactical sessions and video analysis.
Nevertheless, another faction backed Alonso's methods and his drive to overhaul the system and playing style. For these players, the persistent griping—especially from Vinicius—was merely a pretext; the Brazilian's standing under Alonso simply did not match his status under former coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The disrespect shown by some players was so flagrant that, according to reports, some even pretended to sleep during tactical sessions and chatted when Alonso spoke. This behaviour not only infuriated his allies in the squad but also triggered a meltdown from the coach, who remains without a club. "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here," the stunned Alonso is said to have shouted at one point.