Is Milan set to make a big move for an unhappy Rafael Leão? A replacement could come from the Bundesliga

Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri had fielded Leao, a natural winger, in the centre of attack for the match against Lazio. His player put in a poor performance. In the 67th minute, Allegri substituted him for Niclas Füllkrug. Leao reacted angrily and initially walked off the pitch so slowly that goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to calm him down. Once he reached the touchline, Allegri tried to hug Leao twice, but the player gently pushed his manager away and complained with a flurry of gestures. Later, he took out his frustration on several water bottles, before reportedly getting into an altercation with former Bundesliga professional Christian Pulisic in the dressing room.

Criticism followed from former Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini on DAZN: "The frustration he shows when he’s substituted, he’d be better off showing when he’s on the pitch. There, he tends to give the impression that he lacks ambition. In the 34th minute, he’d had just four touches of the ball, including a header. It seems as though he always needs to be spurred on and as though he lacks that inner drive."

Ambrosini described Leao as a "waste" as a centre-forward and emphasised that he would have preferred to deploy the dribbling maestro on the wing.

Meanwhile, Allegri tried to play down the situation. “Leao was a bit annoyed because he would have liked more support in certain situations,” said the coach. “So he was a bit angry. But these things can happen during a match.”