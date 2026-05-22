Between 1998 and 2022, the World Cup featured 32 nations. The upcoming tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico will expand the field to 48 teams for the first time. The line-up includes debutants Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, as well as Haiti, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all returning to the competition after long absences.

Because of the expanded field, the top two sides in each group will still advance to the knockout phase, but some third-placed teams will also progress. The report does not outline a format for a 66-nation tournament, and FIFA currently has 211 member associations.